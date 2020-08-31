Sections
Home / India News / Defence ministry inks contract worth Rs 2,580 crore with Indian firms to boost army’s firepower

Defence ministry inks contract worth Rs 2,580 crore with Indian firms to boost army’s firepower

The six Pinaka Regiments will consist of 114 launchers with automated gun aiming and positioning systems and 45 command posts to be bought from TPCL and L&T, and 330 vehicles to be procured from BEML, the ministry said in a statement.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 21:23 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has locally designed and developed the Pinaka multiple launch rocket system. It will now be produced by the firms to whom the contract has been awarded. (Image used for representation). (PTI PHOTO.)

The defence ministry on Monday signed a Rs 2,580-crore contract with Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML), Tata Power Company Ltd (TPCL) and Larsen & Toubro to equip the army with six Pinaka rocket regiments, a spokesperson said. He said the order to the Indian firms would boost the Make in India initiative at a time when self-reliance in the defence sector is a top priority for the government.

The six Pinaka Regiments will consist of 114 launchers with automated gun aiming and positioning systems and 45 command posts to be bought from TPCL and L&T, and 330 vehicles to be procured from BEML, the ministry said in a statement. The Defence Research and Development Organisation has locally designed and developed the Pinaka multiple launch rocket system. It will now be produced by the firms to whom the contract has been awarded.

“These six Pinaka regiments will be operationalised along the northern and eastern borders of our country further enhancing the operation preparedness of the armed forces,” the ministry said. The new regiments will be operational by 2024.

Last week, PM Narendra Modi said India has the potential to become a reliable weapons supplier to friendly foreign countries and strengthen its strategic partnerships as it takes strides towards self-reliance in the defence sector.



Earlier this month, the government announced a separate budgetary outlay of Rs 52,000 crore for domestic capital procurement and came out with a negative import list. India on August 9 announced it will ban the import of 101 different types of weapons, systems and ammunition over the next five years --- from artillery guns to light military transport aircraft and conventional submarines to long-range land attack cruise missiles.

