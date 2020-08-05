Sections
Home / India News / ‘Defines India’s spirit of social harmony, testimony to Ramrajya’: President Kovind on Ayodhya event

‘Defines India’s spirit of social harmony, testimony to Ramrajya’: President Kovind on Ayodhya event

Slogans of ‘Bharat Mataki Jai’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’ went up as the ritual ended and Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of the temple.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 14:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during the bhoomi poojan for the construction of Ram temple, in Ayodhya on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind hailed the groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Ram temple.

“Felicitations to all for the foundation laying of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Being built in tune with law, it defines India’s spirit of social harmony and people’s zeal. It will be a testimony to ideals of RamRajya and a symbol of modern India,” he tweeted om Wednesday.

 

PM Modi on Wednesday offered prayers and laid the foundation stone for a grand temple at the site believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. The groundbreaking ceremony marks the formal launch of the temple’s construction promised by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nearly three decades earlier.



Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who attended the event.

The guest list, including religious leaders, was restricted to 175 in view of the Covid-19 crisis. As a priest chanted Sanskrit ‘shlokas’ and the groundbreaking ceremony got underway, PM Modi and the other dignitaries, all in masks, maintained social distancing and sat a safe distance away from each other.

Slogans of ‘Bharat Mataki Jai’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’ went up as the ritual ended and the prime minister laid the foundation of the temple.

Bhajans and ‘shlokas’ were heard as the town, festooned with marigold flowers and yellow and saffron flags, celebrated the beginning of the construction of a grand Ram temple.

Roads leading to Ayodhya were adorned with hoardings of the proposed temple and of Ram Lalla, the infant Ram, the deity now housed in a makeshift temple. Most shops were painted in bright yellow.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Assam frames guidelines for reopening schools, colleges; seeks views from stakeholders
Aug 05, 2020 14:36 IST
Woman arrested for murdering father in Himachal’s Kinnaur district
Aug 05, 2020 14:34 IST
‘Lord Ram can’t appear in injustice, hatred’: Rahul tweets as Ayodhya witnesses historic Ram temple event
Aug 05, 2020 14:40 IST
TN SSLC Result 2020: Tamil Nadu class 10th result expected to be declared soon
Aug 05, 2020 14:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.