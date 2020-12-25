Defying police deployment, Uttarakhand farmers march towards Delhi

Farmers clashed with police in Bazpur area of US Nagar on Friday. (HT PHOTO.)

Despite heavy deployment of police force along the Uttar Pradesh border to stop farmers from marching to Delhi on Friday, hundreds of farmers marched to the national capital after clashing with police personnel on the highways.

Clashes took place in Kashipur, Bazpur and Nanakmatta between the police and furious farmers. Some police personnel including a station officer of Nanakmatta sustained injuries while stopping the farmers.

The police carried out videography of the clashes and are planning to lodge an FIR after identification of farmers who broke law and order in the district.

Daleep Singh Kunwar, senior superintendent of police (SSP), US Nagar, said, “Some of our personnel have been injured by farmers in some places. We have conducted videography of the march and will lodge FIRs against such farmers.”

Farmers of the district had decided to march towards Delhi following the Delhi March call given by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Friday. On the contrary, the police of the district had appealed to them to drop the programme in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak and to protect law and order.

When the farmers didn’t drop their programme and decided to hold a march, more police force was deployed along the UP border. Despite the elaborate arrangements, farmers crossed the border and left for Delhi.

Altercations took place in Kashipur, Bazpur and Nanakmatta between police and farmers. In Kashipur barricades were erected near IGL factory and Parmnandpur village. Some police personnel received injuries while stopping farmers there.

VD Joshi, in-charge, ITI police station in Kashipur had a narrow escape from a tractor while sitting on the road to stop the tractors.

In Bazpur, farmers broke the barricades with tractors at Doraha. Police tried to push the tractors but failed to stop them. Farmers entered UP by pushing the police force aside.

In Nanakmatta, barricades were erected at Sisaikhera village on Kichha highway. Some police personnel including senior sub-inspector Sitarganj Sudakar Joshi and station officer Jhankaiya Dinesh Fartiyal received injuries while stopping the farmers.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, farmers’ leader from Bazpur said, “Police tried to stop us illegally from marching to Delhi. We want to raise our voice in Delhi to save the farm sector from the capitalists. Come what may, we will proceed to Delhi. We are not afraid of police action.”

Raju Chhina, another farmer leader from Kashipur said, “Police are stopping us illegally from going to Delhi. No one can stop farmers in such a manner. Supreme Court must take suo motto cognizance of police’s illegal action.”