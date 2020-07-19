Delhi adds 1,211 new Covid-19 cases, lowest count in over a month since June 9

A day earlier, on Saturday, the national capital had reported 26 deaths, the lowest single-day Covid-19 fatality count since June 9. (HT PHOTO.)

Delhi added 1,211 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest count in over a month and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the national capital’s coronavirus tally to 1,22,793, the state health department said on Sunday. The 31 new fatalities have taken the death toll due to the viral infection to 3,628.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases in the national capital has declined sharply this week after the Delhi government adopted strict containment measures and ramped up testing for the infection in certain zones in July. This is the ninth consecutive day when over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Delhi. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by around one per cent every day.

A day earlier, on Saturday, the national capital had reported 26 deaths, the lowest single-day Covid-19 fatality count since June 9.

The city had reported a relatively lower Covid-19 count on June 8, with 1,007 coronavirus cases.

At least 1,03,134 patients have recovered from the highly infectious disease and been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 16,031 active coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government’s health bulletin said.

As many as 5,762 RT-PCR tests and 14,444 rapid-antigen tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 8,18,989 tests have been conducted till date, which is 43,104 tests per million population.

Covid-19 patients under home isolation now stand at 8,819, according to the health department data.

For every 100 confirmed coronavirus cases, three patients have died due to the disease in the city till date.

The national capital’s recovery rate has increased to more than 83 per cent this week, around 20 per cent higher than the national average.