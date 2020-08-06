Delhi adds 1,299 new Covid-19 cases as threat of dengue looms with over 30 patients

National capital Delhi on Thursday added 1,299 new cases of Covid-19 taking the infection count to 1,41,531 while the death toll touched 4,059, the state health department data indicated.

At least 15 people succumbed to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 4,059. On Thursday, 1,008 coronavirus patients recovered and were discharged from city hospitals. A total of 1,27,124 patients have recovered, migrated or been discharged while the number of active cases in the capital currently stand at 10,348.

Delhi has witnessed a sharp decline in the number of coronavirus cases over the last week of July and in August. The national capital, last week had recorded 613 new coronavirus cases, the lowest in the last two months. The data of 613 Covid-19 cases was the lowest since May 27, when 1,024 fresh cases were recorded. The city’s recovery rate has improved and is hovering around the 90 per cent mark. But, despite the encouraging trend of patients recovering from the viral infection, the national capital has now reported over 30 cases of dengue till August 1 this year. Civic agencies have set up separate fever clinics to attend to patients infected with the vector-borne disease, authorities said on Thursday.

Awareness campaigns have also been started as the dengue season has now coincided with the Covid-19 pandemic the city is reeling under since March. According to data shared by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), the nodal agency that tabulates data on dengue for the entire city, 31 cases of dengue have been recorded in Delhi till August 1. The number of cases of malaria and chikungunya in the same period, stands at 45 and 18 respectively, it said.

A total of 5,737 RT-PCR and 14,699 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect Covid-19 infections, the health department data showed. A total of 11,20,318 Covid-19 tests have been conducted till date, the Delhi government data read.

The total number of recovered Covid-19 patients in India has jumped to 13,28,336, pushing the recovery rate to 67.62 per cent on Thursday, while the case fatality rate has dipped to 2.07 per cent, the Union health ministry said.

The recoveries have now exceeded active cases of the coronavirus infection by 7,32,835. There are 5,95,501 active cases of Covid-19 in the country, which as a percentage of the total cases has seen a “significant drop from 34.17 per cent on July 24 to 30.31 per cent as on date”, the ministry indicated.