Delhi adds 1,652 new Covid-19 cases, active cases fall by 400 in a day

For the sixth consecutive day that the number of new Covid-19 cases in Delhi stayed below 2,000

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 21:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a meeting with MPs from the national capital to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the city on Thursday. (ANI)

Delhi recorded 1,652 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 1,18,645 while the death toll in the pandemic rose to 3,545, the state health department said.

The national capital recorded 58 casualties in the last 24 hours.

It was for the sixth consecutive day that the number of new cases in Delhi stayed below 2,000. Delhi had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases on June 23.

The number of active cases on Thursday stood at 17,407, down from 17,807 the previous day.



Delhi has been able to fight back the pandemic and the recovery rate has increased this month compared to June when the government said it feared that it would end up with a tally of over five lakh cases by July 31.

A higher number of testing, increasing the number of beds in hospitals, the wide use of oximeters for Covid-19 patients under home isolation and plasma banks are said to have contributed to Delhi getting a hold on the pandemic.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from Delhi to discuss preparations that are under way to fight the pandemic, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

Kejriwal said that Delhi model of fighting Covid-19 has been possible due to the collective efforts and support from all political parties, MPs and MLAs, according to the CMO.

