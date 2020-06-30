Sections
Delhi adds 2,199 new Covid cases, tally reaches 87,360, over 14k beds vacant

Delhi has a whopping number of 16,240 positive patients under home isolation, according to the government data.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The total number of Covid 19 containment zones in the city has risen to 440, as per the latest government record (PTI Photo)

Delhi on Tuesday registered 2,199 new Covid 19 cases to take the tally of coronavirus cases to 87,360 in the capital, while 2113 patients were declared recovered from the disease taking the number of discharged cases to 58,348 in the city-state, leaving 26,270 active cases of the disease, according to the data released by the state health department.

The capital city had recorded 2,084 cases on Monday, a significant decline from the 2,889 coronavirus cases reported on Sunday.

The total number of containment zones in the city, has however risen to 440. 9,585 samples were tested on Tuesday through RT PCR method and 7,594 tests were conducted using the Rapid antigen testing technology.

In terms of the availability of beds for treatment of coronavirus patients, a combined number of 14,243 beds were available in three different facilities—dedicated Covid hospitals, dedicated Covid care centres and dedicated Covid health centres as against 7,831 beds occupied by positive patients. 16,240 positive patients remain under home isolation.



According to the health bulletin issued by the health department, an order has been issued to all hospitals run by the government of Delhi to rework their existing bed capacity in a way to increase the number of beds with ventilator facility over and above the existing beds.

Another order has been issued for the constitution of teams to conduct inspections at the government-run and privately managed hospitals for a rapid assessment of the existing capacity, patient care amenities and associated aspects of the Covid care facilities in the city-state.

The order said that three teams of medical experts constituted by the Union health ministry will conduct regular and surprise inspections at various Covid hospitals in the national capital, officials quoted by PTI said.

Each of the three teams will have domain experts from the AIIMS, directorate general of health services in the Union health ministry, Delhi government and civic bodies, said the order.

