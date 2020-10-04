Delhi: Air quality in Wazipur, Jahangirpuri in ‘poor’ category

Sections
An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous. (PTI)

As monsoon season withdrew from Delhi and the minimum temperatures are dropping, the air quality in various parts of the national capital has started deteriorating.

In Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri and Delhi Technological University (DTU), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 207, 226 and 221 respectively on Sunday morning. All three are in the ‘poor’ category, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

On October 1, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a meeting with Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar over the increasing pollution issue in the national capital during winters.

