Delhi airport’s Terminal 3 installs new passenger tracking system

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 13:17 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New Delhi

Passengers are counted and tracked anonymously using the ceiling-mounted sensors, in this PTS. (Vipin Kumar/HT file photo)

Delhi airport’s Terminal 3 has installed a new passenger tracking system that would help manage the flow of people, reduce waiting time and ensure social distancing.

“The Xovis passenger tracking system (PTS), a queue management system, displays live waiting time, taken at various processes like check-in, security check etc., on screens put up at various places,” said a press release by Delhi airport’s operator DIAL.

Since flight operations are currently less than pre-Covid levels, only Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport are handling aircraft movement. In this PTS, passengers are counted and tracked anonymously using the ceiling-mounted sensors. The PTS receives data streams from the sensors and provides the airport operator with valuable key performance indicators (KPIs) such as waiting times, process times and passenger throughput.

“The KPIs are visualized on an intuitive dashboard, enabling airports to quickly identify crowded areas and bottlenecks,” the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said.



The operator has put PTS display screens at various points of Terminal 3: check-in hall, arrival pier junction, etc.

The DIAL said it has installed Xovis PTS after successful trials to “ensure better management of passenger flow and adherence to social distancing norms as a part of Covid-19 protocol”. The Civil Aviation Ministry had resumed scheduled domestic passenger services from May 25, after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. However, airlines are permitted to operate maximum 80 per cent of their pre-Covid flights. Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the pandemic.

However, airlines have been permitted to operate special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under the bilateral air bubble pacts since July.

