Sections
Home / India News / Delhi allows buses, taxis, autorickshaws; odd-even for shops in markets

Delhi allows buses, taxis, autorickshaws; odd-even for shops in markets

All private offices will be allowed to reopen in the national capital but the Kejriwal said he would encourage employees to work from home.

Updated: May 18, 2020 18:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced steps to restart the economy amid relaxation in the fourth phase of the lockdown to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

“We have to open our economy gradually. All industries will be allowed to reopen in Delhi. Construction activities will restart but only local workers will be allowed. Workers beyond Delhi’s borders will not be allowed,” he said in a video address.

Containment zones will continue to remain sealed. “There will be no activities in containment zones except for essential services,” he said.

All private offices will be allowed to reopen in the national capital but the Kejriwal said he would encourage employees to work from home.



All shops will reopen with odd-even formula except those selling essential items which will remain open on all days. Restaurants can open but only for take-away food.

Kejriwal also announced the resumption of public transport such as buses, taxis and autorickshaws.

“Autorickshaw, cycle rickshaw will be allowed to ply with only one passenger. Taxi and cabs will be allowed to two passengers while maxicabs will carry five passengers,” he said.

“Buses will carry a maximum of 20 passengers who will be screened before boarding. The transport department will ensure social distancing.”

Two wheelers will be allowed without any pillion.

The announcements came as Delhi’s Covid-19 tally soared past 10,000.

“Delhi has reported 10,054 cases of Covid-19 out of which 4,485 people have been cured. One hundred and sixty people have died so far,” Kejriwal said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM reviews preparedness for cyclone Amphan, says ‘praying for everyone’s safety’
May 18, 2020 18:44 IST
Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with 2 passengers: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
May 18, 2020 18:40 IST
Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi on MGNREGA
May 18, 2020 18:37 IST
Stuck in Katra, Nepalese family wants to return home
May 18, 2020 18:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.