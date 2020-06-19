Sections
Home / India News / Delhi among 10 hottest cities as heatwave-like conditions scorch North India

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 08:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A woman walking under an umbrella as protection from the heat on a summer day in Connaught Place, New Delhi, on Thursday. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

Many parts of North India are reeling under heatwave-like condition for the past few days. The temperature in many cities is hovering above 42 degrees Celsius.

The India Metrorological Department (IMD) has predicted severe heatwave in some parts of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said unseasonal showers in central Maharashtra and Cyclone Nisarga that lashed coastal areas have put the state in the ‘largely excess rainfall’ category.

According to the IMD forecast, widespread showers are likely in the coastal areas of Maharashtra, while the rest of the state is expected to get scattered and isolated showers till June 22.



Here is a list of 10 hottest cities in India as per temperature data till Thursday:

• Ganganagar: 46.1 degrees Celsius

• Churu: 45.6 degrees Celsius

• Bikaner: 44.8 degrees Celsius

• Hisar: 44.2 degrees Celsius

• Jaisalmer: 44 degrees Celsius

• Narnaul: 43.6 degrees Celsius

• Jaipur: 43.3 degrees Celsius

• Ludhiana: 41.6 degrees Celsius

• Amritsar: 41.4 degrees Celsius

• Ambala: 40.8 degrees Celsius

National capital Delhi also sweltered under the stifling heat with the mercury crossing the 46 degrees Celsius-mark in some parts on Thursday. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 42.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. At 46.4 degrees Celsius, the weather station at Ayanagar recorded the maximum temperature in the city. The Pusa Observatory recorded a high of 45.1 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels oscillated between 38 and 81 per cent in the city. The IMD department has predicted a partly cloudy sky on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 43 degrees and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Wednesday, the IMD said that monsoon is likely to reach the national capital three to four days earlier than the usual date of June 27.

