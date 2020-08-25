Delhi BJP asks Anna Hazare to join its ‘mass movement’ against AAP govt

Sections
In a letter to Anna Hazare, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that the AAP government has demolished all parameters of “political purity” and also accused it of “planning” the northeast Delhi riots in February, which had left at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 07:34 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

Social activist Anna Hazare. (PTI file photo)

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Monday wrote to social activist Anna Hazare, urging him to join his party’s “mass movement” against the government led by AAP, which he alleged was the “new name of social, political and economic corruption”.

“The Aam Aadmi Party, which came to the government in the name of clean and fair politics, has demolished all the parameters of political purity,” Gupta wrote in his letter to Hazare.

No immediate reaction on Gupta’s letter was available from the AAP. The AAP has launched a sustained attack on the BJP, levelling allegations of corruption in the three municipal corporations ruled by the party and also in connection with the riots in the city.



The two sides have been hitting out at each other on a range of issues, including corruption, waterlogging and civic amenities in the city along with the riots, in the run up to the civic body polls due in 2022. 

“The people of Delhi have suffered the communal riots planned by the AAP,” Gupta said in his letter.

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj had recently hit out at the BJP, accusing it of “orchestrating” the riots in Delhi.

“Aam Aadmi Party is the new name of social, political and economic corruption and we are constantly fighting against them. Therefore, we request Anna Hazare to come to Delhi and raise voice against corruption and support us in the movement.

“The voice of Anna Hazare will have to be raised again for the relief of the youth and for people of Delhi who feel betrayed by the the Kejriwal government,” Gupta said. 

Kejriwal was a frontline leader of the anti-corruption movement launched by Anna Hazare from Ramleela ground in Delhi in 2011.

Later, Kejriwal and his supporters joined active politics and formed the AAP which formed government thrice in Delhi and also emerged as the main opposition party in Punjab Assembly.

