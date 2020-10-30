Delhi breaks record with 5,891 Covid-19 infections in highest single-day spike ever

A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman for coronavirus testing at a government office, at Minto Road in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. (Raj K Raj/HT photo)

With 5,891 news Covid-19 infections, the national Capital on Friday recorded highest single-day spike for third day in a row. Delhi also reported 47 fatalities due to coronavirus, taking the city’s death toll to 6,470.

Delhi on Wednesday had crossed the 5,000 mark as it reported 5,673 virus cases in a span of 24 hours. On Thursday, the Capital saw yet another spike in cases as it recorded 5,739 cases.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the city climbed to 3,81,644 on Friday ,with 3,42,811 total recoveries. According to the health bulletin released on Friday, Delhi currently has 32,363 active cases of coronavirus. As many as 59,641 tests for detection of coronavirus were conducted in Delhi in last 24 hours.

Delhi has been witnessing a surge in virus cases since June and has been recording over 4,000 cases every day for last few months.