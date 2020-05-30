Delhi breathes clean air as overall AQI drops to 77

Sections
Updated: May 30, 2020 10:44 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

The concentration of PM 2.5 particles is expected to be at 27 while PM10 is expected to be around 106. (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)

The quality of air in Delhi on Saturday improved slightly with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 77 at 9 am on Saturday, according to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The SAFAR has predicted that the air pollution levels in the national capital are expected to further improve on Sunday [May 31, 2020].

The concentration of PM 2.5 particles is expected to be at 27 while PM10 is expected to be around 106.



SAFAR further stated in its advisory that for the next two days, the air quality is likely to hover between the ‘satisfactory’ and ‘moderate’ category.

