Delhi CM Kejriwal acquitted in defamation case filed in 2016

The complaint was filed against him by Bidhuri, MP from South Delhi parliamentary constituency, under section 500 (defamation) of the IPC.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 18:37 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, New Delhi

BJP MP Ramesh Bhiduri had filed a defamation case against Kejriwal in 2016 (File photo)

A Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal defamation complaint filed by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in 2016.

The complaint was filed against him by Bidhuri, MP from South Delhi parliamentary constituency, under section 500 (defamation) of the IPC.

Bidhuri alleged that Kejriwal had defamed him in an interview to a news channel.

