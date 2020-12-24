Delhi CM to chair meeting with health minister to review Covid-19 vaccination preparedness

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair a meeting to review preparations for the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the city, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and health secretary will also participate in the meeting, ANI also reported.

The meeting comes as state governments across the country are gearing up to inoculate people once the vaccines for Covid-19 gets due approval from the regulatory body. So far, Pfizer vaccine developed by the US company and its German partner BioNTech and another candidate developed by Moderna have sought emergency authorisation approval form the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

The Serum Institute of India (SII), which is manufacturing and testing the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in India, has also submitted its application for an emergency use licence.

Meanwhile, Delhi health minister on Wednesday asserted that the Covid-19 situation in the city was under control with the positivity rate plummeting to below one per cent.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted on Wednesday that the number of Covid-19 deaths has come down a lot which is “quite satisfactory”. “This is the result of hardwork of people of Delhi. Congratulations to all the people of Delhi, but don’t lower guard, maintain caution,” the CM said.

As of Wednesday evening, the city has 6,19,618 total cases of Covid-19 infections. The total recoveries are 6,01,268. While the death toll due to the virus is 10,347.