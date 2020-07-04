Delhi cop among two held for drink-driving accidents

Two separate cases of road accidents caused by alleged drunk drivers, including a Delhi Police sub-inspector, were reported from east Delhi’s Ghazipur and Chilla village. Both the accidents resulted in two women being injured. In both cases, the two women were hit and dragged under the cars for a few metres by the errant drivers. Both the drivers were caught by locals at the spot.

While one of the women was discharged, the other woman, a 60-year-old hit by the police officer’s car, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Her condition is serious, senior police officers said. The footage of the accident was captured on a CCTV camera and widely circulated on social media.

The first accident took place around 6.30pm in a narrow lane in Chilla village near Mayur Vihar. The video footage shows a woman falling on the car’s bonnet and then on the ground. Around the same time, she gets stuck between a motorcycle on the opposite lane and the car. As passersby try to rescue her, the car driver is seen trying to flee the spot and ends up dragging the woman under his car for a few metres before coming to a halt. The police identified the woman as Hajiran, 55.

“My mother-in-law had gone to buy vegetables when the accident took place barely 50 metres away from our house. Despite being crushed and dragged under the car, she was not very injured. She was admitted to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital and discharged last night itself. She is fine now,” Hajiran’s son-in-law Wasim said.

Deputy Commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh said the driver Bhanu Pratap, a water supplier, was arrested. His medical report confirmed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol. Pratap was later released on bail, he said.

In the second accident, the police said Noor Jahan,60, was sitting on a chair outside her home in Ghazipur Dairy Farm when an allegedly speeding car driven by an inebriated sub-inspector hit her around 7.15pm on Friday.

The woman was dragged for a few metres under the Swift Dzire car, the woman’s son Illiyas stated in the police complaint.

“I was standing close to my mother along with some neighbours when the speeding car hit and dragged her. We stopped the car and pulled my mother from under the car after lifting it. The car driver misbehaved with us and abused us when we asked his name,” Illiyas stated.

DCP Singh said that the car driver was a sub-inspector(SI) posted to the Delhi Police’s police control room (PCR) unit. “SI Joginder Kumar was off-duty and on his way home in Ghazipur when the accident took place. His medical report confirmed he was inebriated at the time of the accident. We registered a case and arrested him,” the DCP said, adding the injured woman’s condition is being monitored.