Home / India News / Delhi court to decide on transfer of MJ Akbar’s defamation case against Priya Ramani on Thursday

Delhi court to decide on transfer of MJ Akbar’s defamation case against Priya Ramani on Thursday

On October 17, 2018, Akbar resigned as Union minister of State for External Affairs after he was named in the #MeToo movement that created a storm on social media.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 20:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Former minister of state for external affairs, Akbar had filed a defamation case against Ramani. (PTI photo)

A court in Delhi will on Thursday decide on transferring the defamation case filed by former Union minister MJ Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani to a different judge.

Sujata Kohli, the District and Session court judge had, during the last hearing on October 14, reserved the order on whether the defamation case should be heard by the court that exclusively deals in cases related to lawmakers.

The court reserved its order after hearing the final arguments made by the counsels of both sides.

Seeking appropriate steps in the matter, a magistrate court had on October 13 transferred the case to a District and Sessions Judge of Rouse Avenue District Court. Former minister of state for external affairs, Akbar had filed a defamation case against Ramani.

The journalist had accused Akbar of sexual misconduct during the #MeToo movement, an accusation that was denied by the lawmaker.

