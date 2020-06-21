Sections
Delhi adds 3,000 new coronavirus cases, tally nears 60,000-mark

The number of samples tested daily for Covid-19 are on a rise with more than 18,000 tests conducted on Sunday.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 20:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Medical staff collecting swab sample for rapid antigen coronavirus testing at Gandhi Nagar in East Delhi on Sunday. (HT Photo/Sonu Mehta)

Delhi has reported 3,000 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the capital to 59,746--just a touch short of the 60-thousand mark as the capital looks set to overtake Mumbai as the country’s worst affected city in the next few days.

The death toll in the city-state due to the contagion has risen to 2,175 after 63 new deaths were reported on Sunday, while the total number of people to have recovered from the virus till date stands at 33,013, according to the health bulletin released by the state health department on Sunday.

It was the third straight day when the number of positive cases touched or crossed the 3,000-mark. Delhi had seen 3,630 cases on Saturday and 3,137 on Friday. The Saturday figure of 3630 is the highest single day spike so far.

While Delhi approaches a grim landmark, the bulletin highlights that the order modifying guidelines for home isolation of Covid positive patients has been issued in an attempt to cap the controversy on the matter and end the confusion among patients and health professionals on the way forward.



As per the revised order, Covid patients without underlying conditions or comorbidities can choose to be isolated at home if they have been deemed to not require hospitalisation by an expert. The order follows the withdrawal of five-day mandatory institutional quarantine order issued by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal.

In another important order, rates were also fixed for the treatment of Covid-19 infected patients in city’s private hospitals following complaints of inconsistent billing and overcharging by different hospitals. The rate for an isolation bed is fixed between the range of Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 and an ICU bed with a ventilator is to be charged between Rs 15,000-Rs 18,000 per day.

In some good news, the number of samples tested daily are on a rise with more than 18,000 tests conducted on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested in the capital to 3,70,014.

On Sunday, another important meeting attended by Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, health secretary Priti Sudan, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia and chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah was held in the capital.

According to the health bulletin released on Sunday, the city currently has 12651 beds for coronavirus patients including 6597 vacant beds in hospitals. Similarly, its Covid Care Centres have a capacity of a total of 5,909 beds, including 4,883 vacant beds. Another 344 beds are available at dedicated Covid health centres in the city.

