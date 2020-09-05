‘Delhi declares war on corona’: Kejriwal after city records over 10K cases in 4 days

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Capital will tackle the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak with more testing and isolating patients amid a spurt in the number of infections.

“Delhi declares war on Corona. We have doubled testing, started testing at markets, bus stands, Mohalla Clinics etc. Test, test, test. Isolate infected people and provide them good treatment,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The Delhi chief minister’s tweet came after he said that the recent rise in the cases of the coronavirus disease is due to increased testing. “I want to assure you that Covid-19 situation in Delhi is completely under control but there is no room for complacency,” Kejriwal said during a press conference.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader added that he has told officers not to worry “if the numbers increase due to multifold testing”.

The call for the war on the virus outbreak in the national capital comes after Delhi recorded more than 10,000 cases in the last four days. Delhi on Friday recorded 2,914 fresh cases -- the highest single-day spike in 69 days.

