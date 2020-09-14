Sections
Home / India News / Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tests positive for Covid-19

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tests positive for Covid-19

Manish Sisodia assured people that he was fine and had no major complications after testing positive for the coronavirus disease.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 20:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Manish Sisodia, Delhi deputy chief minister, is seen in this file photo. Sisodia on Monday said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). (File photo)

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Sisodia took to Twitter to make the announcement and said he has gone in self isolation.

Sisodia fell unwell on Sunday night with mild fever and took the Covid-19 test on Monday.The minister assured people that he was fine and had no major complications.

“Right now there is no fever or any other complication. I am completely fine. By your good wishes and blessing, I will soon return to work,” Sisodia wrote on Twitter in Hindi. 

Delhi on Monday recorded 3,229 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the virus tally to over 2.21 lakh, according to Delhi government’s health bulletin. The death toll climbed to 4,770 with 24 new fatalities reported in last 24 hours.



The city conducted around 44,884 Covid-19 tests in last 24 hours, of which 9,859 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 35,025 were rapid antigen tests.

