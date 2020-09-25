Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia undergoes plasma therapy, condition improves: Official

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia undergoes plasma therapy, condition improves: Official

The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 14 and then for dengue on Thursday.

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 21:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia addresses the media during a press conference at Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi on September 10, 2020. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was on Friday administered convalescent plasma therapy and there has been an improvement in his health condition, officials said. The deputy chief minister has been battling the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and dengue.

The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 14 and then for dengue on Thursday. He was moved to Max Hospital in Saket from government-run LNJP Hospital on Thursday after his blood platelet count and oxygen level fell.

Sisodia is being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Max Hospital.

Also read | Covid-19 +ve Manish Sisodia has dengue, blood platelets falling: Delhi hospital

“Had got my COVID-19 test done after I had a mild fever. The report has come positive. I have gone into self-isolation. As of now, I have no fever or any other issue. I am fine. By your blessings, I will recover fully and return to work soon,” Sisodia had said.

Sisodia is the second minister from the Delhi government to have tested positive for the coronavirus disease. Delhi’s health minister Satyendra Jain had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 17.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Social media platforms will be held liable for failure to counter misuse’: CEC Sunil Arora
Sep 25, 2020 22:01 IST
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
Sep 25, 2020 21:47 IST
CSK vs DC live: Horrible mix-up, CSK lose 3rd, DC in firm control
Sep 25, 2020 22:08 IST
High-speed train, Quad figure in 1st call between Japan’s Suga, PM Modi
Sep 25, 2020 21:15 IST

latest news

Delhi University Admissions 2020 for UG, PG courses begin on October 12, check full schedule here
Sep 25, 2020 22:08 IST
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
Sep 25, 2020 22:06 IST
UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang
Sep 25, 2020 22:03 IST
Understanding the Bihar elections
Sep 25, 2020 22:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.