Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Delhi doctors defer strike over salary, cite inconvenience to patients

Delhi doctors defer strike over salary, cite inconvenience to patients

The Association has stated that if salaries are not paid in a week they may be forced to reconsider decision.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 21:54 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

Doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital display placards and shout slogans during a protest against North Delhi Municipal Corporation over non-payment of their pending salaries, at Jantar-Mantar in New Delhi. (PTI)

Municipal Corporation Doctor’s Association has deferred its strike that was to begin on Monday in protest against non-payment of salaries “to avoid inconvenience to patients and considering the appeal of the north MCD Mayor.”

The Association has stated that if salaries are not paid in a week they may be forced to reconsider decision.

The Municipal Corporation Doctor’s Association in a letter to the Commissioner, North Delhi Municipal Corporation wrote, “with due respect, it is submitted that this Association, which represents permanent senior doctors of all three Municipal Corporations of Delhi, gave strike notice dated October 14 for indefinite strike w.e.f. October 19 to protest against nonpayment of our salaries of last three months.”

Thereafter, with a view to avoid any inconvenience to patients due to impending strike, we made fervent appeals to our Prime Minister, Union Health Minister and Hon’ble Mayor/North MCD to help find some permanent solution, the Association stated.



“In order to avoid the likely inconvenience our strike will cause to patients and considering the appeal of the Mayor/North MCD to senior doctors to give him some time to arrange funds, this Association reconsidered its decision to proceed on scheduled strike. After having detailed discussion with our members on the subject, it has been decided that Corporation should be given some more time to arrange funds and to find permanent solution to this recurring salary problem with the help of Central or State government,” the Association wrote.

Accordingly, it has been decided to defer the indefinite strike for time being in general public interest with the hope that in the meanwhile Corporation will find permanent solution of the salary issue.

“If our three months salaries are not paid within a week time, then this body may be forced to reconsider its decision,” the Association stated. (ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
Oct 18, 2020 20:25 IST
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Oct 18, 2020 20:33 IST
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Oct 18, 2020 20:02 IST
Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work
Oct 18, 2020 21:16 IST

latest news

Kamal Nath calls female minister ‘item’, CM Chouhan announces ‘maun vrat’ in protest
Oct 18, 2020 22:30 IST
IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Oct 18, 2020 22:24 IST
Hathras: Anti-Romeo squads to be a part of “Mission Shakti” campaign
Oct 18, 2020 22:25 IST
Akhilesh Yadav starts strategising for 2022 state elections
Oct 18, 2020 22:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.