Delhi: Edu dept to conduct Zumba, Yoga, aerobics sessions online

Emphasising the importance of physical activity, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Delhi government’s education department has decided to conduct online sessions for physical activities such as Zumba, Yoga and aerobics for students of primary to Class 10. Students can access these pre-recorded activities on a dedicated YouTube channel.

“It is a proven fact that participating in physical activity or change in routine helps in reducing stress and anxiety. Aiming at a healthy body in a healthy mind, online practical sessions of Yoga, Aerobics, Zumba etc. are developed, targeting age groups and levels viz—primary, middle and secondary levels [sic],” stated a circular signed by Deputy Director of Education (Sports) Dharmendra Singh.

Issued on Tuesday, the notification lays down the guidelines for these physical education classes. While the sessions for KG to Class 5 will be 20-25 minutes long, those for higher classes will be 30-35 minutes long.

Students of primary classes can practice balance development exercises, dance and fitness activities, and muscular strength exercises like aerobics, among other things. Those in classes 6 to 8 can learn zumba, aerobics, yoga and meditation, upper and lower body strengthening exercises, and self-defence. Students of classes 9 and 10 will engage in exercises to develop flexibility and weight management, indoor exercises and activities for speed development and coordinative abilities.

“The sessions are so well designed that students can perform them in small spaces and without equipment. A YouTube channel is created to access the sessions by the students,” Singh stated in the circular. “Meditation exercises will be performed after every session for mental health.”

The recorded sessions will be uploaded on the YouTube channel every Wednesday as per a fixed schedule. “Teachers must share the channel for activities through SMS. Participating students are advised to wear a sports kit while performing the activities and maintain a record of their participation in the form of picture/report etc, which can be utilised for their Internal Assessment for the session 2020-21,” the circular read.

Class teachers and physical education teachers have also been asked to keep a track of these activities and monitor the progress of students regularly through WhatsApp.

“Students are already connected to us for their regular classes. We had conducted a similar activity during International Yoga Day at our school wherein we asked students to perform yoga and send us videos. We were flooded with videos then. Children have been at home for too long during the pandemic and physical activities like these will be good. This will help them feel better and work as a stress-buster,” said Rajpal Singh, the principal of Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in Dwarka Sector 10.

Deepanshu Jha, a Class 8 student of Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in Shalimar Bagh, said he looked forward to these sessions. “This won’t be a burden because we are anyway sitting at home. Due to the lockdown, we haven’t been able to pay much attention to our health and physical activities. This will help us.”

However, due to the lack of access to smartphones and Internet, not all students are likely to benefit from these classes. “Though we don’t have a high-end smartphone, my son manages to complete his lessons by taking help from his classmate who lives nearby. If a physical activity class is started now, we don’t know how he will participate in them,” said Sunita Devi, the parent of a Class 7 government school student residing in east Delhi.