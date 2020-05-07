Sections
Home / India News / ‘Delhi failed constable Amit Kumar’: Gautam Gambhir on cop who died of Covid-19

‘Delhi failed constable Amit Kumar’: Gautam Gambhir on cop who died of Covid-19

The 31-year-old constable posted at the Bharat Nagar police station in north-west Delhi died of Covid-19 two days ago.

Updated: May 07, 2020 21:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir on Thursday said that the Delhi administration had failed Delhi Police constable Amit Kumar who died due to Covid-19 a couple of days ago. (HT PHOTO.)

Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament from East Delhi assembly constituency Gautam Gambhir on Thursday said that the Delhi administration had failed Delhi Police constable Amit Kumar who died due to Covid-19 on Tuesday.

“We can’t bring Constable Amit back, but I assure that I will look after his child like my own. GGF will take care of his complete education. #DelhiFailedAmit #CoronaWarriorsIndia,” Gambhir tweeted on Thursday.

“All those who have grievances against the Police should think about Constable Amit ji’s sacrifice. He died of Covid-19 in the line of duty because for him service was supreme. My condolences with the family,” the BJP MP from East Delhi said in another tweet.

Delhi Police constable Amit Kumar belonged to Sonepat in Haryana where his wife and three-year-old son live. Kumar lived with a friend on the fifth floor of a rented house in Gandhi Nagar, a neighbourhood close to Bharat Nagar where he worked.



The 31-year-old constable posted at the Bharat Nagar police station in north-west Delhi died of Covid-19 two days ago.

This is the first coronavirus death among city police personnel. So far, at least three dozen police staff in the national capital have tested positive for the Covid-19 disease.

