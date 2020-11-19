Delhi feels winter chill as minimum temperature falls to 9.5°C

Minimum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday was 10.6 degrees C, 2 degrees C below normal. (HT file)

Parts of northwest India have started recording a fall in both day and night temperatures following snowfall and rain in the Western Himalayas over the weekend.

In Delhi, the minimum temperature recorded on Thursday fell to 9.5 degrees C, 3 degrees below normal (till 6.30 am). Minimum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday was 10.6 degrees C, 2 degrees C below normal and the maximum temperature was 25.4 degrees C, 2 degrees C below normal.

Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kanpur, Rohtak and other cities and towns recorded a fall in maximum temperature by 2-3 degrees C compared to normal but haven’t started recording any fall in minimum temperatures yet.

“The temperature will continue to fall in the coming days. This is both the impact of the snowfall over western Himalayas and temperature falling gradually as we head towards winter. In Delhi, minimum temperature is likely to be below 10 degree C in the next few days,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said a cyclonic circulation is lying over southeast and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea and a trough (area of low pressure) runs from this cyclonic circulation to Comorin area. Under its influence, widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and Lakshadweep on November 18 and 19. Due to this system, a low-pressure area is likely to form over central parts of South Arabian Sea around November 19. It is very likely to move west-north-westwards and concentrate into a Depression over central parts of South Arabian sea and adjoining central Arabian sea during subsequent 48 hours according to IMD’s Wednesday bulletin.