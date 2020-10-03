Sections
Delhi gets first sign of winter as nights cooler, temperature may dip below 20°C this week

Delhi gets first sign of winter as nights cooler, temperature may dip below 20°C this week

IMD’s forecast for next seven days shows minimum temperature will be around 19 degree C.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 02:13 IST

By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An aerial view of Connaught place during clear weather, in New Delhi. (Amal KS / Hindustan Times File Photo)

There is a nip in the air in Delhi and the northern plains with minimum temperatures falling -- the first signs of the onset of winter. The minimum temperature in Delhi on October 2 was 20 degree C, 2 degree C below normal and a fall of 2 to 3 degrees from September 27-28 when the minimum temperature was 23.2 degree C and 22.2 degree C.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Delhi, said there could be a further fall of 1 to 2 degree C in minimum temperatures over the coming week. Maximum temperatures, however, remained moderate at 35.6 degree C on October 1 and 36.5 degree C on September 30.

Also Read: Chandigarh: Mercury drops below 20°C for first time since May

Last year, Delhi recorded minimum temperature of 19.8 degree C on October 4. “We are not expecting any change immediately in the maximum temperature. There are clear skies now after the monsoon has withdrawn, so day temperatures are high but the heat is radiated back so the nights are cooler. The wind direction has changed from easterly during monsoon to north-westerly so the winds are blowing from the colder regions such as J&K and Himachal Pradesh. If there is any rain or snow there due to a western disturbance, it will get colder,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

IMD’s forecast for next seven days shows minimum temperature will be around 19 degree C. “As per our forecast minimum temperatures will drop by a degree or so in the next week,” said K Sathi Devi, head of the national weather forecasting centre.

Also Read: After 61 years, India records two consecutive years of ‘above normal’ rain

RMC data shows that minimum temperatures are also lower than normal in other parts of northwest India -- Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Karnal in Haryana, and Chamba and Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh.

Though the post monsoon season has started after IMD declared end of the monsoon on September 30, widespread heavy rain is expected over Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal during the next four to five days.

