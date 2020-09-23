Sections
Home / India News / Delhi govt asks ‘willing’ staff from other hospitals to join its 3 new facilities

Delhi govt asks ‘willing’ staff from other hospitals to join its 3 new facilities

There have been no new appointments for the hospitals in Burari and Ambedkar Nagar, which is being run by already diverted staff from other hospitals. The two hospitals together have 500 beds for the treatment of patients with coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 21:26 IST

By Anonna Dutt | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The government circular has asked all medical superintendents to send a list of staff willing to be posted at the three new hospitals within two weeks. (REUTERS PHOTO.)

The Delhi government has called for “willing” medical personnel from its existing hospitals to apply to work at two of its newly operationalised hospitals in Burari and Ambedkar Nagar, and another one yet to open in Dwarka.

There have been no new appointments for the hospitals in Burari and Ambedkar Nagar, which is being run by already diverted staff from other hospitals. The two hospitals together have 500 beds for the treatment of patients with coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“Presently, health and family welfare department has deputed staff (medical, nursing, and paramedical) in Burari and Ambedkar Nagar hospitals on diverted capacity from other government hospitals. Now, this department intends to post willing staff in the aforesaid hospitals,” read a circular by the deputy-secretary (Human Resources-Medical) Surinder Narang.

The circular has asked all medical superintendents to send a list of staff willing to be posted at the three new hospitals within two weeks.

The 2,000-bed Lok Nayak hospital, which is the biggest Covid-19 treatment facility in the city, has also diverted staff to the hospitals. “We have already sent 15 of our nurses to the hospital in Burari. Now, we are looking at staff who live near these areas to join the three hospitals,” said a senior official from the hospital management.

The doctors from the hospital have reported severe shortage of staff, especially to run the intensive care unit. “We just have 33 senior residents in the anaesthesia department who run two ICUs, the operation theatres in the hospital, and the operation theatre at the trauma centre in civil lines. The doctors are burnt out now,” said a doctor from the hospital, on condition of anonymity.

