Sections
Home / India News / Delhi govt cancels all state university exams amid Covid-19 crisis

Delhi govt cancels all state university exams amid Covid-19 crisis

Deputy chief minister said that the degrees will be awarded to students on the basis of evaluation parameters decided by the universities.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 13:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (ANI)

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday announced all examinations, including final exams, to be conducted in university’s under the city-state’s government stand cancelled in the wake of Covid-19 crisis.

The minister added that degrees will be awarded to students on the basis of evaluation parameters decided by the universities.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2 terrorists shot dead 100 metres from LoC, leave behind proof of Pak role
Jul 11, 2020 13:31 IST
Abhishek Bachchan shares note on Breathe Into The Shadows’ release
Jul 11, 2020 13:27 IST
Chattisgarh women make cow dung rakhis, add ‘corona warrior’ motifs
Jul 11, 2020 13:26 IST
Delhi govt cancels all state university exams amid Covid-19 crisis
Jul 11, 2020 13:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.