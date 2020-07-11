Delhi govt cancels all state university exams amid Covid-19 crisis
Deputy chief minister said that the degrees will be awarded to students on the basis of evaluation parameters decided by the universities.
Updated: Jul 11, 2020 13:34 IST
Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday announced all examinations, including final exams, to be conducted in university’s under the city-state’s government stand cancelled in the wake of Covid-19 crisis.
The minister added that degrees will be awarded to students on the basis of evaluation parameters decided by the universities.