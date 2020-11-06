Sections
Delhi govt forms assessment panel to ascertain effect of Pusa bio-decomposer for stubble burning-caused pollution

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the panel will have 15 members, including MLAs, and officials from Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, and Agriculture Department.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 16:27 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New Delhi

The impact assessment committee set up by the Delhi government has been asked to submit an assessment report to the government within a week. (HT file photo)

The Delhi government on Friday set up an impact assessment committee to ascertain the effect of Pusa bio-decomposer in reducing pollution due to stubble burning in the national capital.

Also Read | Delhi air enters ominous ‘severe’ zone; local factors, stubble play crucial role

“The government has decided to set up an impact assessment committee to ascertain the impact of Pusa bio-decomposer in reducing pollution due to stubble burning in Delhi,” Rai said during a press conference. The committee has been asked to submit an assessment report to the government within a week. The report will be presented before the Supreme Court after Diwali, he said.

