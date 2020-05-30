Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘Can’t be in permanent lockdown’: Delhi CM Kejriwal messages people

‘Can’t be in permanent lockdown’: Delhi CM Kejriwal messages people

In Delhi, coronavirus cases rose to 17,386 today, and there have been 398 deaths.

Updated: May 30, 2020 13:43 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal requested people not to panic and stressed that the government is fully prepared to handle coronavirus. (ANI photo)

There is nothing to be scared of, underlined Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, stressing that the state government is four steps ahead of the coronavirus disease.

“It is a matter of concern but it is nothing to be scared of. I assure you that your government is four steps ahead of coronavirus,” said CM Kejriwal on Saturday.

The CM also emphasised that the country cannot be in a permanent lockdown. There is a nationwide lockdown, till May 31, in place to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease.

“Delhi is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, we accept it. But there is nothing to worry about, I assure you that we are fully prepared. We cannot be in a permanent lockdown,” said Kejriwal.



In Delhi, coronavirus cases rose to 17,386 today, and there have been 398 deaths. Nationally, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat.

Out of the total patients in Delhi, the CM informed, only 2100 are in hospitals, the rest are undergoing treatment at their homes. The CM said 6,500 beds are ready and another 9,500 beds will be ready by next week.

“Most of the people are recovering, and they are recovering at home. There is no need to panic,” said Kejriwal.

On Thursday, Delhi had crossed the key threshold of 1,000 cases on a single day for the first time, reporting 1,024 positive infections.

For the first time, the government notified five hotels to be fully used as “extended Covid hospitals” for patients with moderate symptoms. The hotels include JW Marriot, Le Meridien and IBIS. Two of the 10 hotels — Hotel Sheraton in Saket and Hotel Surya in New Friends Colony — will also serve as extended Covid hospital.

In a digital press conference on Friday, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said the government was “fully geared up” to handle more than 1,000 cases a day.

To ensure asymptomatic Covid patients do not panic and choose home quarantine instead of insisting on being admitted, the Delhi government on Friday evening also aired a video on news channels, informing people about the dos and don’ts of home quarantine.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Former BCCI treasurer bats for IPL, wants Dhoni to continue
May 30, 2020 14:31 IST
Over 2k migrant workers test positive for Covid-19: Top updates from Bihar
May 30, 2020 14:34 IST
Elections for 5 non-permanent members of UNSC in June; India assured of seat
May 30, 2020 14:28 IST
Demand for homes will pick up after Covid-19 lockdown ends: HDFC CEO Keki Mistry
May 30, 2020 14:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.