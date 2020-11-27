Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt refuses permission to convert 9 stadiums into detention centers

Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt refuses permission to convert 9 stadiums into detention centers

The Delhi police had sought the state government’s nod for the same earlier in the day.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 13:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, on their way to the national Capital as part of their ‘Dilli Chalo’ agitation, clashed with police on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

The Delhi government on Friday refused permission to the police to turn nine of the city’s stadiums into temporary detention centers for the protesting farmers from Punjab and Haryana who enter the national Capital as part of their protest against the three contentious agricultural laws passed by the Centre in September.

Click here for live updates on farmers’ protest

The Delhi police had sought the state government’s nod for the same earlier in the day. “Looking at the situation at borders we think we will required such kind of place to keep the detainees. We are yet to receive a confirmation,” a senior police official said on the condition on anonymity.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, on their way to the national Capital as part of their ‘Dilli Chalo’ agitation, clashed with police on Thursday. The agitating farmers resumed their march and reached Delhi’s border on Friday morning.

Also Read: Farmers’ protest: After Singhu border, Delhi Police close Tikri border

The three laws the farmers are protesting against are -- The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

According to the farmers, these would make them vulnerable to exploitation by big corporations and weaken the government’s procurement system, as part of which the government buys staples from them, such as wheat and rice, at guaranteed prices (MSP).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest: Delhi govt refuses permission to convert 9 stadiums into detention centers
Nov 27, 2020 13:16 IST
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Nov 27, 2020 10:50 IST
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Delhi govt denies nod to set temporary jails
Nov 27, 2020 13:38 IST
‘Smacks of malice’: Bombay HC sets aside BMC notices to Kangana
Nov 27, 2020 12:44 IST

latest news

Brazil President Bolsonaro says he will not take Covid-19 vaccine
Nov 27, 2020 13:32 IST
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Live: Finch, Smith tons power Australia to 374/6
Nov 27, 2020 13:38 IST
In a first, Bihar jail will get ATM for inmates to draw cash
Nov 27, 2020 13:22 IST
From Covid-19 vaccine promise to heavyweight BJP campaign: Why all eyes are on Hyderabad civic body election
Nov 27, 2020 13:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.