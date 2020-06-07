Delhi govt sets up 24x7 helpdesks in its hospitals to help needy patients

The Delhi government had recently come under flak for the conduct of hospitals amid the Covid-19 pandemic. (PTI PHOTO.)

The Delhi government on Sunday announced setting up of 24x7 helpdesks in each of its hospitals to facilitate admissions of needy patients.

“It is hereby ordered that a 24x7 helpdesk shall be set up at each hospital to ensure smooth and hassle-free admission to the needy patients in the hospital. The said helpdesk shall function in two shifts of of 12 hours each and shall consist of two officers/officials of govt of NCT Delhi and and one constable during night duty hours….The hospital administration concerned shall extend all cooperation to the officers/officials deployed at helpdesk,” said the order by the Delhi government’s health and family welfare secretary Padmini Singla.

It said the decision to set up the helpdesks was taken after it observed that some needy patients visiting various hospitals for admission/treatment of diseases were facing difficulty in admission in government hospitals and that these patients “are being made to suffer.”

The Delhi government had recently come under flak for the conduct of hospitals amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, the government issued a slew of orders including one to all state-run Covid-19 hospitals that no patient with symptoms of coronavirus should be denied admission.