Sections
Home / India News / Delhi Gymkhana Club: NCLT orders setting up of panel

Delhi Gymkhana Club: NCLT orders setting up of panel

New Delhi: The National Company Law Tribunal on Friday asked the government to appoint two nominees to the governing body of Delhi Gymkhana Club as well as set-up a five-member...

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 00:15 IST

By Deeksha Bhardwaj,

New Delhi: The National Company Law Tribunal on Friday asked the government to appoint two nominees to the governing body of Delhi Gymkhana Club as well as set-up a five-member committee to look into the alleged “irregularities”, officials told Hindustan Times.

The NCLT in its verbal judgment also said that the Delhi Gymkhana club, which is in the midst of a take-over battle by the Centre, will be allowed to make no “new policy decisions, appoint new members and/or begin new constructions”. The next date of hearing has been set at 7 September when the five-member committee will submit its report.

Delhi Gymkhana president Lt. Gen. D.R. Soni (retd.) said that the “club will work with whatever orders are issued”.

“We will do our best to follow whatever orders are issued, earlier restrictions have been continued,” Soni told Hindustan Times.



“This a big win for the government as the interim orders addresses the concerns that were raised,” an MCA official privy to the developments told Hindustan Times.

The Delhi Gymkhana, which shares a wall with the Prime Minister’s residence, has been under investigation for around three years. The central government has cited “parivarwaad” (nepotism), financial irregularities, misuse of allocated land and issues related to membership as the primary reasons behind its move to acquire the Delhi Gymkhana Club.

The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) filed a petition, seen by the Hindustan Times, with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking to take over the premier club.

The government had asked for the dissolution of the governing body and the appointment of an administrator as interim relief.

Not all feel that the order favours the government. A former Delhi Gymkhana official told Hindustan Times that the order was “neither a win nor a loss for either side”.

“The order is primarily saying two things – one, that the administration of Gymkhana is allowed to continue,” said the former Gymkhana official. “The two nominees that will be appointed will be filing two vacancies. So basically NCLT has said that the government will fill the vacancies.”

The former Gymkhana official added that the second point was that the NCLT is not yet “convinced of all the irregularities”, and has hence, asked the government to appoint a five-member team.

“The team is investigative in nature, not administrative,” the former official said adding that the case was still “wide open” and “could go anywhere”.

A Gymkhana board member, however, said that the order “was not exactly a positive for the Club”.

“The governing council has been allowed to function, which is a good thing considering it is a democratically elected body,” said the official. “But we have to realise that a handful of people who hold a grudge against the Club have caused all these troubles.”

The official added that there was no clarity on the mandate of the committee or the observers that the government has been asked to appoint. “We will have to wait for the written order to understand the nuances.”

“As a member for last 49 years, all I can say is that this is not tenable in a court of law. The case has a weak leg to stand on. Once the Club lawyers receive a copy of the judgment, they will be able to respond better,” said Sameer Singh.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Thieves decamp with ₹7 lakh cash, gold jewellery worth ₹20 lakh from lawyer’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 10
Jun 27, 2020 00:55 IST
Consumer forum directs Chandigarh-based realty firm to pay ₹10 lakh to Patiala woman
Jun 27, 2020 00:55 IST
Sion hospital video: HC directs Maharashtra government to explain process for disposing Covid-19 patients’ bodies
Jun 27, 2020 00:54 IST
Haryana to set up bulk drug park in Panipat, medical devices hub in Karnal
Jun 27, 2020 00:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.