Home / India News / Delhi-Haryana borders shut ahead of Bharat Bandh on Tuesday

Delhi-Haryana borders shut ahead of Bharat Bandh on Tuesday

The borders were shut a day before the countrywide strike or Bharat Bandh called by the agitating farmers on Tuesday.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 19:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Farmers say farm laws will leave them at the mercy of big farmers (Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)

In view of the farmers’ protest against the three farm laws passed by Parliament, the Delhi Police on Monday shut Tikri, Jharoda, Dhansa, Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari and Mangesh borders of the national Capital with its neighbouring state Haryana. The borders were shut a day before the countrywide strike or Bharat Bandh called by the agitating farmers on Tuesday.

 

The National Highway-44 was also shut on both sides and commuters were suggested to take alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad and Saboli borders. The traffic police advised those travelling towards Noida to take the DND as the Chilla border on the Noida Link road too was closed for traffic. The Ghazipur border on NH-24 was also shut for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi.

Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders were among the few open borders with Haryana, the official twitter handle of the Delhi Traffic Police said.



 

The three laws that the farmers are protesting against - the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 - have been hailed as reforms needed to remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

Meanwhile, the farmers say these laws will leave them at the mercy of big farmers.

“We do not want corporate farming. The government will benefit from this law, not the farmer,” they said.

