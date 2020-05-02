Sections
Delhi HC adjourns petition seeking Centre, State Govt to conduct swift testing of Covid-19

Delhi HC adjourns petition seeking Centre, State Govt to conduct swift testing of Covid-19

A Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Yogesh Khanna said that matter should be listed on May 4 before another bench of which Justice Sanghi is not a member.

Updated: May 02, 2020 06:47 IST

By Asian News International, New Delhi

The Court was hearing a petition filed by Advocate Rakesh Malhotra, who has cited news reports relating to delay in declaring the result of the test. (Reuters)

The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned to May 4, a petition seeking directions to the Centre and State government to conduct swift testing of Covid-19 and expedite the process of declarations of its results.



The court noted that Additional Solicitor General Maninder Acharya has been briefed in the matter but Advocate Acharya did not appear before the bench.

The Court was hearing a petition filed by Advocate Rakesh Malhotra, who has cited news reports relating to delay in declaring the result of the test.



Malhotra has sought directions to the governments to expedite the testing process to avoid community spread of the coronavirus and to commence immediate treatment of infected patients.

