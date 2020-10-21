Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Delhi HC asks ICMR, CSIR to reply on pendency of approval to FELUDA test for Covid-19

Delhi HC asks ICMR, CSIR to reply on pendency of approval to FELUDA test for Covid-19

The bench also noted that there have been repeated instances where the turnaround time for declaring the results has been crossing four days and said these things are unacceptable when a person tested is required to be isolated in that duration.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 06:07 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man for coronavirus testing, at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, in New Delhi on Sunday, October 18, 2020. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi High Court asked Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to file affidavits regarding pendency of approvals to ‘FELUDA’, a test used for detecting Covid-19 infection.

A direction from the division bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad came when the petitioner Rakesh Malhotra informed the bench that despite the fact that the Drug Control Authority has granted its approval to a test called ‘FELUDA’ on September 20, the same has not come out in the market due to the pendency of approvals at the end of ICMR/CSIR.

Ahluwalia, Central Government Standing Counsel sought time to obtain instructions on this regard.

The court also asked Delhi government to file an updated status report before the next date of hearing, i.e. November 11.



Advocate Satyakam, representing Delhi government, has informed the court that the Sero-surveillance 4 in Delhi will conclude by day after tomorrow when all the samples shall be collected and it will take at least three weeks for the samples to be processed.

The court asked the Delhi government to file report of Sero Surveillance-4 and cautioned them not to make it public through a preliminary or tentative reports of any nature before filing it in the court.

The bench also noted that there have been repeated instances where the turnaround time for declaring the results has been crossing four days and said these things are unacceptable when a person tested is required to be isolated in that duration.

“There have been occasions when the samples collected by the Delhi Government are sent to laboratories that do not entertain any queries for the reports, least over Saturdays and Sundays, leaving the persons concerned in a quandary more so when the Government has declared Un-lockdown 0.5 which requires all employees to report for work regularly; nor can the self-employed persons/professionals be expected to remain in isolation unnecessarily,” the court said.

The turnaround time for declaring the results is far exceeding 24 hours and in fact extending to 84 hours, the court noted. The court also asked Delhi Government to look into the position and state in the next status report as to how the system is being streamlined to ensure that the turnaround time for declaring the results is strictly adhered to and the results, whichever way they may be, are conveyed to the person tested within 24 hours.

The court was hearing petitions surrounding rapid testing of Covid-19 in the national capital.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US’ Mike Pompeo, defence chief Mark Esper to visit India next week
Oct 21, 2020 03:30 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 21, 2020 01:46 IST
30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
Oct 21, 2020 01:35 IST
Bihar 2020: A crucial contest for BJP, JD (U) and RJD
Oct 21, 2020 01:13 IST

latest news

LIVE: Two new community Covid-19 cases in New Zealand as tally reaches 1,556
Oct 21, 2020 06:31 IST
Demand for credit, EMI services soars
Oct 21, 2020 06:19 IST
US Election 2020: Miami Police officer wears Trump mask in uniform, faces suspension
Oct 21, 2020 06:18 IST
Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s Q2 profit jumps 8.7%; says worst is over
Oct 21, 2020 06:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.