Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Delhi HC grants bail to journalist Rajeev Sharma in espionage case

Delhi HC grants bail to journalist Rajeev Sharma in espionage case

Justice Yogesh Khanna granted the relief to Sharma on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety of the like amount, which shall be given by him within a week once the trial court resumes its normal functioning.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 15:04 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

Freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma. (PTI)

The Delhi High Court Friday granted bail to freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, arrested in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly leaking sensitive information to Chinese intelligence.

Justice Yogesh Khanna granted the relief to Sharma on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety of the like amount, which shall be given by him within a week once the trial court resumes its normal functioning.

Sharma had sought statutory bail on the ground that the charge sheet was not filed within 60 days of his arrest.

However, the trial court had held that in this case, the charge sheet can be filed within 90 days.



The high court set aside the magisterial court’s order being “illegal” and said that in this case, the period for filing charge sheet would be 60 days.

“The petitioner is thus entitled to default bail; the challan having not been filed within 60 days,” Justice Khanna said.

Sharma, 61, was arrested on September 14 by the Delhi Police Special Cell which has claimed that he was “found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents”. It has claimed that the other two accused in the case were paying Sharma large amounts of money, routed through shell companies.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

MEA summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeau’s remarks on farmers’ protest
Dec 04, 2020 14:51 IST
Covid vaccine could be ready in next few weeks, says PM Modi
Dec 04, 2020 14:25 IST
Revival of US navy formation focused on Indian Ocean, partnership with India: US Official
Dec 04, 2020 14:06 IST
Maharashtra: Big blow to BJP as MVA seems set to bag four of six seats in legislative council
Dec 04, 2020 14:41 IST

latest news

Actor Shefali Shah discusses craft, passion and the Delhi Crime Emmy win
Dec 04, 2020 15:29 IST
HTLS 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman is first speaker on Day 6
Dec 04, 2020 15:23 IST
Gehlot asks Centre to withdraw farm laws, apologise to farmers
Dec 04, 2020 15:21 IST
Over 1,500kg of explosives, 6,000 detonators seized in Meghalaya; 6 arrested
Dec 04, 2020 15:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.