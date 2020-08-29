Sections
Home / India News / Delhi HC refuses to vacate stay on Sudarshan TV show after controversy

Delhi HC refuses to vacate stay on Sudarshan TV show after controversy

The private television channel’s controversial programme which claimed a ‘big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service’ came under judicial scrutiny before the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 19:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Delhi high court has asked Centre to decide on the notice given to the channel within 48 hours from September 1.

Delhi High Court on Saturay refused to vacate the stay on the telecast of the show ‘Bindas Bol’ to be telecast by on private television channel Sudarshan TV. The court has asked Centre to decide on the notice given to the channel within 48 hours from September 1.

The private television channel’s controversial programme which claimed a ‘big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service’ came under judicial scrutiny before the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court.

In the viral clip, channel’s editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke had alleged a conspiracy in the “overwhelming” number of Muslim students clearing the Union Public Service Commission exams and was scheduled to broadcast big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service’. While the apex court has fixed next date of hearing on September 15, the high court will hear the matter on September 7.

(With inputs from PTI)



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India enters Unlock 4: What will now open, what remains closed
Aug 29, 2020 20:49 IST
Delhi Metro to resume services from Sept 7 in calibrated manner: DMRC
Aug 29, 2020 20:48 IST
Civic chief submits proposal to appoint members from all parties to PMC’s medical college trust
Aug 29, 2020 20:41 IST
3 more succumb to Covid, 110 test positive in Mohali
Aug 29, 2020 20:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.