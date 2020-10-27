Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Delhi HC suspends 3-year jail term of former Union minister of state for coal Dilip Ray in coal scam

Delhi HC suspends 3-year jail term of former Union minister of state for coal Dilip Ray in coal scam

The case pertains to allocation of 105.153 hectares (ha) of an abandoned coal mining area in Giridih district in favour of Castron Technologies Limited by the 14th screening committee of the Union coal ministry in 1999.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 17:51 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray,

Ray, 66, was part of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government that was acting as a caretaker government when this particular allocation was approved by Ray. (File photo)

Delhi High Court on Tuesday suspended the sentencing of former Union minister of state for coal Dilip Ray, who was given jail term of three years by a special CBI court on Monday for illegally allocating a coal block in Jharkhand to a private company in 1999.

The special CBI judge, Bharat Parashar, observed that the Brahmadiha coal block in Jharkhand’s Giridih was allocated to Castron Technologies Ltd (CTL) by Dilip Ray, who was the tminister of state (Mos) for coal at that time, despite the fact that he was part of a “caretaker” government, which should not have taken a major policy decision. Ray, 66, was part of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government that was acting as a caretaker government when this particular allocation was approved by Ray.

Besides Ray, two former senior officials of the coal ministry, Pradip Kumar Banerjee and Nitya Nand Gautam, as well as Mahendra Aggarwalla of Castron Technologies Ltd were sentenced to three-year jail terms and fined Rs 10 lakh each. The judge also imposed fines of Rs 60 lakh on CTL and Rs 10 lakh on Castron Mining Ltd (CML). The accused were convicted on October 6 for criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and prevention of corruption act.

The case pertains to allocation of 105.153 hectares (ha) of an abandoned coal mining area in Giridih district in favour of Castron Technologies Limited by the 14th screening committee of the Union coal ministry in 1999. It is different from the investigative agency’s probe into improper allocation of captive coal blocks between 2004 and 2009 -- a scandal that roiled the United Progressive Alliance headed by Manmohan Singh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
Oct 27, 2020 16:26 IST
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Oct 27, 2020 15:25 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty opposes sisters’ petition to quash FIR
Oct 27, 2020 18:05 IST
‘Corruption hurts development’: PM Modi calls for transparent admin process
Oct 27, 2020 17:15 IST

latest news

53-year-old crushed under truck near Giaspura Chowk in Ludhiana
Oct 27, 2020 18:14 IST
India’s growth this year will be negative or near zero: Nirmala Sitharaman
Oct 27, 2020 18:13 IST
Maharashtra CM’s remark of HP being home to cannabis condemnable: Thakur
Oct 27, 2020 18:09 IST
Let noise get to me last time, couldn’t care less now: Starc
Oct 27, 2020 18:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.