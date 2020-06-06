Delhi health infra should be used only to treat residents: AAP govt panel

A Delhi government panel has suggested that the national capital’s health infrastructure should be used only for treating residents of the city, keeping in mind the Covid-19 health crisis, Delhi government sources said on Saturday.

The five-member doctors’ committee set up by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has stated in its report that the national capital’s health infrastructure should only be used for residents and if people from outside are allowed in hospitals, these will reach 100 per cent capacity within three days, government sources said.

The panel, headed by Dr Mahesh Verma, has submitted its report to the Delhi government in which it has said that if Delhi’s health infrastructure is open for non-residents; all beds will be occupied within three days.

Amid a major health crisis, residents of the national capital may not then get access to proper medical treatment for Covid-19 due to shortage of beds and health infrastructure.

Witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases, Delhi on Friday, had recorded 1,330 fresh coronavirus cases taking the Covid-19 tally in the city beyond the 26,000-mark.

The death toll in the national capital due to the contagious disease has now jumped to 708.

India, too, has surpassed Italy to become the sixth worst-hit nation by the Covid-19 pandemic with the country registering a record single-day spike of 9,887 cases which in turn pushed the nationwide tally to 2,36,657.

The country’s death toll due to the infectious disease rose to 6,642 with an increase of 294 deaths in the last 24 hours on Saturday.