Covid +ve Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain moved to pvt hospital after condition worsens

With his symptoms worsening on Friday morning, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was shifted to Max Hospital in Saket from a government hosptial, according to people in both hospitals.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 17:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

File photo of Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain who is undergoing treatment for Covid-19. (ANI File )

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was moved from a state-run facility to a private hospital in the city for further treatment of Covid-19 after his condition deteriorated on Friday.

The 55-year-old minister tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, after initially testing negative.

He was admitted to the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Tahirpur with high-grade fever and low oxygen saturation on Monday night. He had attended the all-party meeting held by Union home minister Amit Shah the same day.

Jain was put on intermittent oxygen to manage symptoms. He also developed pneumonia, a known complication of Covid-19.



“The oxygen support was removed once the saturation reached about 97%. However, he was not able to maintain the saturation and had to be put on oxygen intermittently,” a doctor at the government-run hospital said on condition of anonymity.

“But he was doing well. Surprisingly, he started becoming breathless [on Friday] morning. And the latest CT scan shows the pneumonia patch has increased.”

Jain was moved to the intensive care unit of the government-run hospital on Friday morning.

With his symptoms worsening, Jain was shifted to Max Hospital in Saket, according to people in both hospitals.

Jain has no co-morbid conditions. The infection usually causes severe symptoms in the elderly and those with co-morbid conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, kidney and heart disease.

