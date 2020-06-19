Sections
Home / India News / Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain’s condition worsens, moved to another Covid-19 hospital

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain’s condition worsens, moved to another Covid-19 hospital

The condition of Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, who has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), deteriorated on Friday and he is being shifted to another hospital in the Capital, officials said.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 15:47 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi Heath Minister Satyendra Jain (File photo)

The condition of Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, who has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), deteriorated on Friday and he is being shifted to another hospital in the Capital, officials said.

Union home minister Amit Shah wished Satyendar Jain a speedy recovery.

“Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi who is battling with COVID-19 infection,” Shah tweeted.

Satyendar Jain had tweeted on Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) on Tuesday after he developed high fever and his oxygen saturation levels dropped.



Also read | No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Arvind Kejriwal amid rise in Covid-19 cases

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Atishi and two other leaders of the party have also contracted the respiratory disease.

Akshay Marathe, an advisor to CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Abhinandita Mathur, an advisor to deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, also tested positive for the viral disease on Wednesday.

Last week, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tested negative for Covid-19. His swab samples were collected after he developed mild fever and a sore throat.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab Agricultural University turns to social media to advice farmers, receives encouraging response
Jun 19, 2020 16:18 IST
PCMC sets up four new Covid-19 care centres in a week
Jun 19, 2020 16:17 IST
27-day-old baby cured of Covid-19, discharged from hospital in Pune
Jun 19, 2020 16:16 IST
DRDO Recruitment 2020: Walk-in -interview for research associates, JRF posts, check eligibility here
Jun 19, 2020 16:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.