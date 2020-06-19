Sections
Home / India News / Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain’s lung infection increases, to be given plasma therapy

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain’s lung infection increases, to be given plasma therapy

The 55-year-old minister has now been kept on total oxygen support as his oxygen saturation level (Spo2) dipped, according to doctors treating him.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 17:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Jain had tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in the national capital after running high-grade fever and suffering sudden drop in his oxygen level. (VIPIN KUMAR/HT PHOTO.)

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, who is currently under treatment after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, has been diagnosed with pneumonia and has been shifted to an ICU of another Covid-19 hospital as his condition started deteriorating on Friday afternoon.

The 55-year-old minister has now been kept on total oxygen support as his oxygen saturation level (Spo2) dipped, according to doctors treating him. He has been taken to Saket’s Max Hospital, where he will be administered plasma therapy for Covid-19 after his lung infection increased, news agency ANI reported.

“We have put him fully on oxygen support as his Spo2 level had fallen to 89 at one point, normal level is about 95. He has also been diagnosed with pneumonia, so we are shifting him to an ICU at another hospital,” a senior official of the hospital said.

ALSO READ | Sisodia takes charge of Delhi health ministry after Satyendar Jain tests positive for Covid-19



Jain had tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in the national capital after running high-grade fever and suffering sudden drop in his oxygen level.



AAP MLA for Delhi’s Kalkaji assembly constituency Atishi and two other leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party have also contracted the respiratory disease. Akshay Marathe, an advisor to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Abhinandita Mathur, an advisor to deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, also tested positive for the viral disease on Wednesday.

ALSO READ | AAP MLA Atishi tests positive for Covid-19

On Sunday, the Delhi health minister had attended a high-level meeting on the coronavirus situation in the national capital, chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah, which was also attended by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, CM Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Union health minister Harsh Vardhan.

“Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyender Jain, Health Minister of Delhi who is battling with Covid-19 infection,” Amit Shah tweeted on Friday afternoon as news emerged of Jain’s health deteriorating.

With a surge in coronavirus cases recently, Delhi’s infection tally stands at 49,979 and 1,969 people have died till date due to the coronavirus disease as of Friday.

