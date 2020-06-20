Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain administered plasma therapy, health condition stable

Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain administered plasma therapy, health condition stable

Convalescent plasma therapy is an experimental medical procedure, where critical Covid-19 patients are treated using plasma collected from those who have recovered from the viral infection.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 13:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain was admitted to the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Tahirpur on Monday night after he was found to be suffering from a high fever and low oxygen saturation. (ANI file photo)

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain (55), who is undergoing treatment at Max Hospital in Saket after he tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday, was administered plasma therapy on Friday following the worsening of his health condition.

Convalescent plasma therapy is an experimental medical procedure, where critical Covid-19 patients are treated using plasma collected from those who have recovered from the viral infection.

The minister is stable and is being monitored by a team of critical care specialists in the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU), sources said on condition of anonymity.

The minister was admitted to the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Tahirpur on Monday night after he was found to be suffering from a high fever and low oxygen saturation.



Initially, he had tested Covid-19 negative.

Earlier on Monday, he had attended an all-party meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the pandemic situation in the national capital.

He was on oxygen support at the hospital intermittently.

However, the minister, who has no comorbidities, was found to be suffering from pneumonia, a known Covid-19 complication, and also complained of breathlessness and giddiness from Friday morning.

Soon, he was shifted to Max Hospital’s ICU and kept on oxygen support.

Later in the day, a CT scan revealed that the pneumonic patch in his lungs had expanded.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2 injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along LoC in J-K’s Uri
Jun 20, 2020 13:43 IST
Amitabh’s physically challenged fan gifts him portrait, see pic
Jun 20, 2020 13:42 IST
Akshay was shooed away from a location 32 years ago, owns the place now
Jun 20, 2020 13:42 IST
Father’s Day: Gifts you can buy for your dad under Rs 10,000
Jun 20, 2020 13:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.