Delhi: Health threats imminent as AQI deteriorates to ‘severe’ category

According to experts, the severe category affects the health of people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 07:15 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi

Traffic moves on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, October 23, 2020. (REUTERS)

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) on Saturday deteriorated to the ‘severe’ category, which is likely to affect people’s health, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee data (DPCC).

The AQI in Alipur was at 432 while it stood at 427 and 409 in Mundka and Wazirpur, respectively.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.



Amid the rise in pollution levels, people are having problems with breathing and some children have started facing throat problems due to contaminated air.

Recently, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) submitted before the Delhi High Court that it has issued directions to implementing agencies including State Pollution Control Boards, construction agencies, municipal bodies, traffic police and transport department of Delhi and NCR for strict action against air polluting activities.

On Friday, a plea sought filed in Delhi High Court sought directions to the Delhi government and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to issue fresh orders and instructions at the earliest putting a strict ban on bursting firecrackers and burning of effigies to prevent further air pollution.It also sought directions to the Department of Environment, Delhi Government, and the Union Ministry of Environment to come up with eco-friendly ways of celebrating Dusshera.The petitioners urged the court to direct appropriate departments to take immediate and appropriate steps to ban burning of effigies and fire-crackers in Delhi on the festival of Dussehra in light of Covid-19 pandemic.

