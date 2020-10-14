Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Delhi HC seeks govt’s response on plea by 2 same-sex couples seeking to legalise their marriage

Delhi HC seeks govt’s response on plea by 2 same-sex couples seeking to legalise their marriage

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on January 8.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 11:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh,

A single-judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla had referred the matter to be listed before the Chief Justice of the High Court on Wednesday. (Mint)

Delhi high court has sought the government’s response on two separate petitions filed by same-sex couple relating to registration of marriage under the provisions of Special Marriage Act and Foreign Marriage Act.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on January 8.

A single-judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla had referred the matter to be listed before the Chief Justice of the High Court on Wednesday.

Earlier, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre before the HC, had said, “Our culture and law doesn’t recognize the concept of same-sex marriages.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India scoffs at China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off, cites 3 reasons
Oct 14, 2020 09:58 IST
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
Oct 14, 2020 08:22 IST
Delhi HC seeks govt’s response on plea by 2 same-sex couples seeking to legalise their marriage
Oct 14, 2020 11:43 IST
India has one of the lowest Covid-19 cases, deaths per million: Health ministry
Oct 14, 2020 11:39 IST

latest news

Ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, Sharad Yadav’s daughter set to join Congress
Oct 14, 2020 11:41 IST
‘Deeping integration’: Xi aims to dismantle Hong Kong’s youthful pro-democracy movement
Oct 14, 2020 11:42 IST
More RTIs disposed of during lockdown, says minister; critics disagree
Oct 14, 2020 11:40 IST
International Pronouns Day: Gender identity beyond the ideas of binaries
Oct 14, 2020 11:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.