Delhi HC seeks govt’s response on plea by 2 same-sex couples seeking to legalise their marriage

A single-judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla had referred the matter to be listed before the Chief Justice of the High Court on Wednesday.

Delhi high court has sought the government’s response on two separate petitions filed by same-sex couple relating to registration of marriage under the provisions of Special Marriage Act and Foreign Marriage Act.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on January 8.

Earlier, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre before the HC, had said, “Our culture and law doesn’t recognize the concept of same-sex marriages.”