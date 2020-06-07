‘Delhi hospitals to cater to Covid-19 patients from city for now’: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that Delhi government hospitals will be available only to the residents of Delhi amid the coronavirus pandemic while Central government hospitals will remain open to all.

Select private hospitals, except those where special surgeries like neurosurgery are performed, are also reserved for Delhi residents, the chief minister said. Kejriwal said that people coming to the national capital for specific surgeries will be treated at private hospitals.

Earlier this week, the chief minister called for public suggestion on whether hospitals in Delhi should be reserved exclusively for the residents amid the coronavirus pandemic. The chief minister’s office (CMO), in a tweet, stated that the suggestions can be sent by June 5, 5 pm.

In an address on the prevailing coronavirus situation in the national capital, Kejriwal on Sunday announced the opening of Delhi borders from Monday. All restaurants, malls and places of worship will also open in the national capital from tomorrow. However, hotels and banquet halls will remain closed.

Kejriwal said that by the end of June, Delhi could need 15,000 beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The chief minister also cautioned the elderly against the Covid-19 infection and urged them to stay protected.

The Delhi government has also decided to withdraw the ‘special corona fee’ levied at 70% of the maximum retail price on all categories of liquor. The order will come into effect from June 10.

Coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 27,654 on Sunday as per the figures updated by national capital. The city has seen over 10,000 people recover from Covid-19 while 761 patients have lost their lives.