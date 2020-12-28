Sections
Delhi is capital of major global, strategic power and this glory must reflect, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said, by 2025, metro train services will be expanded to over 25 cities across the country.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 13:43 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New Delhi

PM Modi during the inauguration event of India’s first-ever driverless train on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line said, we will continue to make the city advanced. (PTI)

Delhi is the capital of a major global, financial and strategic power, that has a population of over 130 crores and this glory must reflect, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. He also assured that the government will make lives of the people of Delhi better and the city advanced.

“Delhi is the capital of a major global, financial and strategic power that has a population of over 130 crores and this glory must reflect. I believe that we all will continue to work together and make the lives of the people of Delhi better and the city advanced,” said PM Modi during the inauguration event of India’s first-ever driverless train on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line.

He also said, by 2025, metro train services will be expanded to over 25 cities across the country.

“The first metro in the country was started with the efforts of Atal Ji. When our government was formed in 2014, only five cities had metro services and today 18 cities have metro rail service. By 2025, we will take this service to more than 25 cities,” said PM Modi.



“Make In India is very important for the expansion of metro services. It reduces cost, saves foreign currency and provides more employment to people,” he added.

“We noted that the expansion of the metro, modern modes of transport should be used according to the needs of the people of the city and the professional lifestyle there,” the PM added.

This is the reason why work is being done on different types of metro rails in different cities, he said.

Today, four big companies are manufacturing metro coaches in the country and dozens of companies are engaged in the manufacture of metro components. This is helping Make in India as well as the campaign for self-reliant India, the Prime Minister stated.

“We are also using a braking system in which 50 per cent of the energy goes back into the grid when the brakes are applied. Today 130 MW of solar power is being used in metro rail, which will be increased to 600 MW,” said PM Modi.

