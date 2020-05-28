Sections
Home / India News / Delhi issues advisory to tackle locust threat as capital braces for attack

Delhi issues advisory to tackle locust threat as capital braces for attack

The Delhi government on Thursday issued an advisory on preventive measures to control a probable locust attack in the national capital.

Updated: May 28, 2020 14:59 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Huge swarms of locusts sitting on the trees in the village in Jaipur on Monday. (ANI photo)

The Delhi government on Thursday issued an advisory on preventive measures to control a probable locust attack in the national capital.

It called for organising awareness programmes for the public/farmers to prevent/control the probable attack of swarms of locusts in the national capital territory (NCT) of Delhi.

It said that since the swarms usually fly during the day and rest at night, they should not be allowed to rest.

“Concerned authorities may carry out spraying of insecticide/pesticide as per need during the night,” the advisory by the Development Commissioner of Delhi said.



Delhi labour minister Gopal Rai also convened a meeting at his residence to discuss preparations to meet the locust threat, ANI reported.

The locust swarms which first attacked Rajasthan have now spread to four other states - Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Much of the current swarms of locusts are not yet adults. In favourable wind conditions they can travel long distances in a single day which makes tracking them difficult.

The Centre has also pitched in to help states battle the locust attack that can lay to waste agriculture fields. On Wednesday, the Union agriculture ministry said that locust control operations have been stepped to neutralize the threat in the affected states.

In Maharashtra, the state agriculture department has issued a ‘locust warning alert’ for all 11 districts in Vidarbha and four districts in north Maharashtra.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi issues advisory to tackle locust threat as capital braces for attack
May 28, 2020 14:59 IST
Two anti-inflammatory drugs found that may inhibit Covid-19 virus reproduction
May 28, 2020 14:58 IST
Laxmmi Bomb, RoohiAfzana and other films expected to release on OTT
May 28, 2020 15:00 IST
Maha governor announces austerity measures to bring down Raj Bhavan expenses
May 28, 2020 14:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.